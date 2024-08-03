Euros to Czech korunas today

Convert EUR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
25,332 czk

€1.000 EUR = Kč25.33 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.428525.4285
Low25.128524.5495
Average25.300524.9730
Change0.80%1.04%
1 EUR to CZK stats

The performance of EUR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.4285 and a 30 day low of 25.1285. This means the 30 day average was 25.3005. The change for EUR to CZK was 0.80.

The performance of EUR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.4285 and a 90 day low of 24.5495. This means the 90 day average was 24.9730. The change for EUR to CZK was 1.04.

Conversion rates Euro / Czech Republic Koruna
1 EUR25.33200 CZK
5 EUR126.66000 CZK
10 EUR253.32000 CZK
20 EUR506.64000 CZK
50 EUR1,266.60000 CZK
100 EUR2,533.20000 CZK
250 EUR6,333.00000 CZK
500 EUR12,666.00000 CZK
1000 EUR25,332.00000 CZK
2000 EUR50,664.00000 CZK
5000 EUR126,660.00000 CZK
10000 EUR253,320.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Euro
1 CZK0.03948 EUR
5 CZK0.19738 EUR
10 CZK0.39476 EUR
20 CZK0.78952 EUR
50 CZK1.97379 EUR
100 CZK3.94758 EUR
250 CZK9.86895 EUR
500 CZK19.73790 EUR
1000 CZK39.47580 EUR
2000 CZK78.95160 EUR
5000 CZK197.37900 EUR
10000 CZK394.75800 EUR