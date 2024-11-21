Swedish kronor to Czech korunas today

Convert SEK to CZK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Kč2.177 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 SEK to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.21502.2344
Low2.16542.1654
Average2.18812.2052
Change-1.72%-1.00%
View full history

1 SEK to CZK stats

The performance of SEK to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2150 and a 30 day low of 2.1654. This means the 30 day average was 2.1881. The change for SEK to CZK was -1.72.

The performance of SEK to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2344 and a 90 day low of 2.1654. This means the 90 day average was 2.2052. The change for SEK to CZK was -1.00.

Track market ratesView SEK to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07211.05784.4441.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.66289.0671.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.987106.8211.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SEK2.17683 CZK
5 SEK10.88415 CZK
10 SEK21.76830 CZK
20 SEK43.53660 CZK
50 SEK108.84150 CZK
100 SEK217.68300 CZK
250 SEK544.20750 CZK
500 SEK1,088.41500 CZK
1000 SEK2,176.83000 CZK
2000 SEK4,353.66000 CZK
5000 SEK10,884.15000 CZK
10000 SEK21,768.30000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Swedish Krona
1 CZK0.45938 SEK
5 CZK2.29692 SEK
10 CZK4.59384 SEK
20 CZK9.18768 SEK
50 CZK22.96920 SEK
100 CZK45.93840 SEK
250 CZK114.84600 SEK
500 CZK229.69200 SEK
1000 CZK459.38400 SEK
2000 CZK918.76800 SEK
5000 CZK2,296.92000 SEK
10000 CZK4,593.84000 SEK