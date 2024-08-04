Turkish liras to Czech korunas today

Convert TRY to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
698.76 czk

TL1.000 TRY = Kč0.6988 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
TRY to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71290.7218
Low0.69790.6960
Average0.70620.7079
Change-1.65%-2.93%
1 TRY to CZK stats

The performance of TRY to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7129 and a 30 day low of 0.6979. This means the 30 day average was 0.7062. The change for TRY to CZK was -1.65.

The performance of TRY to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7218 and a 90 day low of 0.6960. This means the 90 day average was 0.7079. The change for TRY to CZK was -2.93.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7421.3883.67348.709
1 EUR1.09110.853304.15491.3241.5144.00653.119
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.518107.0471.7754.69562.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TRY0.69876 CZK
5 TRY3.49379 CZK
10 TRY6.98758 CZK
20 TRY13.97516 CZK
50 TRY34.93790 CZK
100 TRY69.87580 CZK
250 TRY174.68950 CZK
500 TRY349.37900 CZK
1000 TRY698.75800 CZK
2000 TRY1,397.51600 CZK
5000 TRY3,493.79000 CZK
10000 TRY6,987.58000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Turkish Lira
1 CZK1.43111 TRY
5 CZK7.15555 TRY
10 CZK14.31110 TRY
20 CZK28.62220 TRY
50 CZK71.55550 TRY
100 CZK143.11100 TRY
250 CZK357.77750 TRY
500 CZK715.55500 TRY
1000 CZK1,431.11000 TRY
2000 CZK2,862.22000 TRY
5000 CZK7,155.55000 TRY
10000 CZK14,311.10000 TRY