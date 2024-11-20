Hong Kong dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert HKD to CZK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Kč3.068 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
HKD to CZK conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 HKD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.08703.0870
Low2.98022.8683
Average3.03002.9588
Change2.11%6.08%
1 HKD to CZK stats

The performance of HKD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0870 and a 30 day low of 2.9802. This means the 30 day average was 3.0300. The change for HKD to CZK was 2.11.

The performance of HKD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0870 and a 90 day low of 2.8683. This means the 90 day average was 2.9588. The change for HKD to CZK was 6.08.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
100 HKD306.81600 CZK
200 HKD613.63200 CZK
300 HKD920.44800 CZK
500 HKD1,534.08000 CZK
1000 HKD3,068.16000 CZK
2000 HKD6,136.32000 CZK
2500 HKD7,670.40000 CZK
3000 HKD9,204.48000 CZK
4000 HKD12,272.64000 CZK
5000 HKD15,340.80000 CZK
10000 HKD30,681.60000 CZK
20000 HKD61,363.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CZK0.32593 HKD
5 CZK1.62964 HKD
10 CZK3.25928 HKD
20 CZK6.51856 HKD
50 CZK16.29640 HKD
100 CZK32.59280 HKD
250 CZK81.48200 HKD
500 CZK162.96400 HKD
1000 CZK325.92800 HKD
2000 CZK651.85600 HKD
5000 CZK1,629.64000 HKD
10000 CZK3,259.28000 HKD