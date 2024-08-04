Japanese yen to Czech korunas today
Convert JPY to CZK at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1584
|0.1584
|Low
|0.1442
|0.1440
|Average
|0.1494
|0.1472
|Change
|9.89%
|5.23%
1 JPY to CZK stats
The performance of JPY to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1584 and a 30 day low of 0.1442. This means the 30 day average was 0.1494. The change for JPY to CZK was 9.89.
The performance of JPY to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1584 and a 90 day low of 0.1440. This means the 90 day average was 0.1472. The change for JPY to CZK was 5.23.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Czech Republic Koruna
|100 JPY
|15.84440 CZK
|1000 JPY
|158.44400 CZK
|1500 JPY
|237.66600 CZK
|2000 JPY
|316.88800 CZK
|3000 JPY
|475.33200 CZK
|5000 JPY
|792.22000 CZK
|5400 JPY
|855.59760 CZK
|10000 JPY
|1,584.44000 CZK
|15000 JPY
|2,376.66000 CZK
|20000 JPY
|3,168.88000 CZK
|25000 JPY
|3,961.10000 CZK
|30000 JPY
|4,753.32000 CZK
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Japanese Yen
|1 CZK
|6.31138 JPY
|5 CZK
|31.55690 JPY
|10 CZK
|63.11380 JPY
|20 CZK
|126.22760 JPY
|50 CZK
|315.56900 JPY
|100 CZK
|631.13800 JPY
|250 CZK
|1,577.84500 JPY
|500 CZK
|3,155.69000 JPY
|1000 CZK
|6,311.38000 JPY
|2000 CZK
|12,622.76000 JPY
|5000 CZK
|31,556.90000 JPY
|10000 CZK
|63,113.80000 JPY