Japanese yen to Czech korunas today

Convert JPY to CZK at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
1,584.44 czk

¥1.000 JPY = Kč0.1584 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

JPY to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15840.1584
Low0.14420.1440
Average0.14940.1472
Change9.89%5.23%
1 JPY to CZK stats

The performance of JPY to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1584 and a 30 day low of 0.1442. This means the 30 day average was 0.1494. The change for JPY to CZK was 9.89.

The performance of JPY to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1584 and a 90 day low of 0.1440. This means the 90 day average was 0.1472. The change for JPY to CZK was 5.23.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Czech Republic Koruna
100 JPY15.84440 CZK
1000 JPY158.44400 CZK
1500 JPY237.66600 CZK
2000 JPY316.88800 CZK
3000 JPY475.33200 CZK
5000 JPY792.22000 CZK
5400 JPY855.59760 CZK
10000 JPY1,584.44000 CZK
15000 JPY2,376.66000 CZK
20000 JPY3,168.88000 CZK
25000 JPY3,961.10000 CZK
30000 JPY4,753.32000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Japanese Yen
1 CZK6.31138 JPY
5 CZK31.55690 JPY
10 CZK63.11380 JPY
20 CZK126.22760 JPY
50 CZK315.56900 JPY
100 CZK631.13800 JPY
250 CZK1,577.84500 JPY
500 CZK3,155.69000 JPY
1000 CZK6,311.38000 JPY
2000 CZK12,622.76000 JPY
5000 CZK31,556.90000 JPY
10000 CZK63,113.80000 JPY