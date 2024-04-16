2,000 Japanese yen to Czech korunas
Convert JPY to CZK at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Czech korunas
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Czech Republic Koruna
|100 JPY
|15.44790 CZK
|1000 JPY
|154.47900 CZK
|1500 JPY
|231.71850 CZK
|2000 JPY
|308.95800 CZK
|3000 JPY
|463.43700 CZK
|5000 JPY
|772.39500 CZK
|5400 JPY
|834.18660 CZK
|10000 JPY
|1,544.79000 CZK
|15000 JPY
|2,317.18500 CZK
|20000 JPY
|3,089.58000 CZK
|25000 JPY
|3,861.97500 CZK
|30000 JPY
|4,634.37000 CZK
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Japanese Yen
|1 CZK
|6.47335 JPY
|5 CZK
|32.36675 JPY
|10 CZK
|64.73350 JPY
|20 CZK
|129.46700 JPY
|50 CZK
|323.66750 JPY
|100 CZK
|647.33500 JPY
|250 CZK
|1,618.33750 JPY
|500 CZK
|3,236.67500 JPY
|1000 CZK
|6,473.35000 JPY
|2000 CZK
|12,946.70000 JPY
|5000 CZK
|32,366.75000 JPY
|10000 CZK
|64,733.50000 JPY