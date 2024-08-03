Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas today

Convert CNY to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
3,238.46 czk

¥1.000 CNY = Kč3.238 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.25093.2509
Low3.18053.1114
Average3.21013.1863
Change1.26%0.60%
1 CNY to CZK stats

The performance of CNY to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2509 and a 30 day low of 3.1805. This means the 30 day average was 3.2101. The change for CNY to CZK was 1.26.

The performance of CNY to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2509 and a 90 day low of 3.1114. This means the 90 day average was 3.1863. The change for CNY to CZK was 0.60.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CNY3.23846 CZK
5 CNY16.19230 CZK
10 CNY32.38460 CZK
20 CNY64.76920 CZK
50 CNY161.92300 CZK
100 CNY323.84600 CZK
250 CNY809.61500 CZK
500 CNY1,619.23000 CZK
1000 CNY3,238.46000 CZK
2000 CNY6,476.92000 CZK
5000 CNY16,192.30000 CZK
10000 CNY32,384.60000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CZK0.30879 CNY
5 CZK1.54394 CNY
10 CZK3.08788 CNY
20 CZK6.17576 CNY
50 CZK15.43940 CNY
100 CZK30.87880 CNY
250 CZK77.19700 CNY
500 CZK154.39400 CNY
1000 CZK308.78800 CNY
2000 CZK617.57600 CNY
5000 CZK1,543.94000 CNY
10000 CZK3,087.88000 CNY