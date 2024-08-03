Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas today
Convert CNY to CZK at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.2509
|3.2509
|Low
|3.1805
|3.1114
|Average
|3.2101
|3.1863
|Change
|1.26%
|0.60%
|View full history
1 CNY to CZK stats
The performance of CNY to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2509 and a 30 day low of 3.1805. This means the 30 day average was 3.2101. The change for CNY to CZK was 1.26.
The performance of CNY to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2509 and a 90 day low of 3.1114. This means the 90 day average was 3.1863. The change for CNY to CZK was 0.60.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Czech Republic Koruna
|1 CNY
|3.23846 CZK
|5 CNY
|16.19230 CZK
|10 CNY
|32.38460 CZK
|20 CNY
|64.76920 CZK
|50 CNY
|161.92300 CZK
|100 CNY
|323.84600 CZK
|250 CNY
|809.61500 CZK
|500 CNY
|1,619.23000 CZK
|1000 CNY
|3,238.46000 CZK
|2000 CNY
|6,476.92000 CZK
|5000 CNY
|16,192.30000 CZK
|10000 CNY
|32,384.60000 CZK