Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas today

Convert CNY to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
3,108.48 czk

1.00000 CNY = 3.10848 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CNY3.10848 CZK
5 CNY15.54240 CZK
10 CNY31.08480 CZK
20 CNY62.16960 CZK
50 CNY155.42400 CZK
100 CNY310.84800 CZK
250 CNY777.12000 CZK
500 CNY1554.24000 CZK
1000 CNY3108.48000 CZK
2000 CNY6216.96000 CZK
5000 CNY15542.40000 CZK
10000 CNY31084.80000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CZK0.32170 CNY
5 CZK1.60850 CNY
10 CZK3.21700 CNY
20 CZK6.43400 CNY
50 CZK16.08500 CNY
100 CZK32.17000 CNY
250 CZK80.42500 CNY
500 CZK160.85000 CNY
1000 CZK321.70000 CNY
2000 CZK643.40000 CNY
5000 CZK1608.50000 CNY
10000 CZK3217.00000 CNY