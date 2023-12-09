2000 Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas

Convert CNY to CZK at the real exchange rate

2,000 cny
6,321.12 czk

1.00000 CNY = 3.16056 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CNY3.16056 CZK
5 CNY15.80280 CZK
10 CNY31.60560 CZK
20 CNY63.21120 CZK
50 CNY158.02800 CZK
100 CNY316.05600 CZK
250 CNY790.14000 CZK
500 CNY1580.28000 CZK
1000 CNY3160.56000 CZK
2000 CNY6321.12000 CZK
5000 CNY15802.80000 CZK
10000 CNY31605.60000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CZK0.31640 CNY
5 CZK1.58200 CNY
10 CZK3.16399 CNY
20 CZK6.32798 CNY
50 CZK15.81995 CNY
100 CZK31.63990 CNY
250 CZK79.09975 CNY
500 CZK158.19950 CNY
1000 CZK316.39900 CNY
2000 CZK632.79800 CNY
5000 CZK1581.99500 CNY
10000 CZK3163.99000 CNY