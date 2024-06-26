Convert RON to CZK at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Czech korunas today

1,000 ron
4,998.64 czk

L1.000 RON = Kč4.999 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.561
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.36
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5780.9920.65661.165
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.827

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RON4.99864 CZK
5 RON24.99320 CZK
10 RON49.98640 CZK
20 RON99.97280 CZK
50 RON249.93200 CZK
100 RON499.86400 CZK
250 RON1,249.66000 CZK
500 RON2,499.32000 CZK
1000 RON4,998.64000 CZK
2000 RON9,997.28000 CZK
5000 RON24,993.20000 CZK
10000 RON49,986.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Romanian Leu
1 CZK0.20005 RON
5 CZK1.00027 RON
10 CZK2.00054 RON
20 CZK4.00108 RON
50 CZK10.00270 RON
100 CZK20.00540 RON
250 CZK50.01350 RON
500 CZK100.02700 RON
1000 CZK200.05400 RON
2000 CZK400.10800 RON
5000 CZK1,000.27000 RON
10000 CZK2,000.54000 RON