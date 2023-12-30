1 Romanian leu to Czech korunas

Convert RON to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 ron
4.97 czk

1.00000 RON = 4.96531 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RON4.96531 CZK
5 RON24.82655 CZK
10 RON49.65310 CZK
20 RON99.30620 CZK
50 RON248.26550 CZK
100 RON496.53100 CZK
250 RON1241.32750 CZK
500 RON2482.65500 CZK
1000 RON4965.31000 CZK
2000 RON9930.62000 CZK
5000 RON24826.55000 CZK
10000 RON49653.10000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Romanian Leu
1 CZK0.20140 RON
5 CZK1.00699 RON
10 CZK2.01397 RON
20 CZK4.02794 RON
50 CZK10.06985 RON
100 CZK20.13970 RON
250 CZK50.34925 RON
500 CZK100.69850 RON
1000 CZK201.39700 RON
2000 CZK402.79400 RON
5000 CZK1006.98500 RON
10000 CZK2013.97000 RON