Romanian leu to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Czech korunas is currently 4.998 today, reflecting a 0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 5.021 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 4.987 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.223% increase in value.