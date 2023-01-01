Euro nicknames

The euro has different nicknames in different countries. For example in Finland you might hear the nickname ‘Ege.’ In Spain people use ‘Pavo’, and you may hear Irish English speakers refer to the euro as the ‘Yoyo’.

Euro coins and banknotes

Euro coins are available in denominations of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, and 50 cents, as well as €1 and €2. Coins have a standard image on one side, and on the other have a design related to the country of issue. Currently euro coins and notes are accepted anywhere in the Eurozone, regardless of the country of issue.

5, 10, 20 and 50 euro notes are in general circulation. Although €100, €200 and €500 notes are also available, they aren’t commonly accepted retailers. The €500 note is currently being phased out of circulation.