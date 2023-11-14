Euros to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert EUR to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
39430.20 uah

1.00000 EUR = 39.43020 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53
 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.8041490.88741.374783.23071.54321150.464.01755
1 GBP1.2435511.103561.70951103.5021.91906187.1054.99605
1 CHF1.126890.90615611.5491393.79161.73902169.5514.5272
1 CAD0.7274310.5849640.645523160.54461.12258109.4492.92249

Conversion rates Euro / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 EUR39.43020 UAH
5 EUR197.15100 UAH
10 EUR394.30200 UAH
20 EUR788.60400 UAH
50 EUR1971.51000 UAH
100 EUR3943.02000 UAH
250 EUR9857.55000 UAH
500 EUR19715.10000 UAH
1000 EUR39430.20000 UAH
2000 EUR78860.40000 UAH
5000 EUR197151.00000 UAH
10000 EUR394302.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Euro
1 UAH0.02536 EUR
5 UAH0.12681 EUR
10 UAH0.25361 EUR
20 UAH0.50723 EUR
50 UAH1.26806 EUR
100 UAH2.53613 EUR
250 UAH6.34032 EUR
500 UAH12.68065 EUR
1000 UAH25.36130 EUR
2000 UAH50.72260 EUR
5000 UAH126.80650 EUR
10000 UAH253.61300 EUR