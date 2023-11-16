Australian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert AUD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
23,542.80 uah

1.00000 AUD = 23.54280 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80599783.22930.92151.66889151.2151.37041.3482
1 GBP1.24071103.2631.143382.07059187.6121.700261.67271
1 INR0.0120150.0096840510.01107170.02005171.816850.01646540.0161986
1 EUR1.08520.874690.320411.81108164.0951.487161.46307

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AUD23.54280 UAH
5 AUD117.71400 UAH
10 AUD235.42800 UAH
20 AUD470.85600 UAH
50 AUD1177.14000 UAH
100 AUD2354.28000 UAH
250 AUD5885.70000 UAH
500 AUD11771.40000 UAH
1000 AUD23542.80000 UAH
2000 AUD47085.60000 UAH
5000 AUD117714.00000 UAH
10000 AUD235428.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Australian Dollar
1 UAH0.04248 AUD
5 UAH0.21238 AUD
10 UAH0.42476 AUD
20 UAH0.84952 AUD
50 UAH2.12379 AUD
100 UAH4.24759 AUD
250 UAH10.61897 AUD
500 UAH21.23795 AUD
1000 UAH42.47590 AUD
2000 UAH84.95180 AUD
5000 UAH212.37950 AUD
10000 UAH424.75900 AUD