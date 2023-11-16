Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BGN to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
20,102.20 uah

1.00000 BGN = 20.10220 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922251.67281.37271.543451.349450.80710318.3297
1 EUR1.0841511.813571.488211.673331.463010.87519.8721
1 NZD0.59780.551410.82060.9226730.8067010.48248610.9575
1 CAD0.7284910.6719471.2186211.124390.9830630.58796713.353

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN20.10220 UAH
5 BGN100.51100 UAH
10 BGN201.02200 UAH
20 BGN402.04400 UAH
50 BGN1005.11000 UAH
100 BGN2010.22000 UAH
250 BGN5025.55000 UAH
500 BGN10051.10000 UAH
1000 BGN20102.20000 UAH
2000 BGN40204.40000 UAH
5000 BGN100511.00000 UAH
10000 BGN201022.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0.04975 BGN
5 UAH0.24873 BGN
10 UAH0.49746 BGN
20 UAH0.99492 BGN
50 UAH2.48730 BGN
100 UAH4.97459 BGN
250 UAH12.43648 BGN
500 UAH24.87295 BGN
1000 UAH49.74590 BGN
2000 UAH99.49180 BGN
5000 UAH248.72950 BGN
10000 UAH497.45900 BGN