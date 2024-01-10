불가리아 레프 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 BGN → UAH 변환

1000 bgn
21212.60 uah

1.00000 BGN = 21.21260 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
불가리아 레프 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UAH을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → UAH 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 BGN21.21260 UAH
5 BGN106.06300 UAH
10 BGN212.12600 UAH
20 BGN424.25200 UAH
50 BGN1060.63000 UAH
100 BGN2121.26000 UAH
250 BGN5303.15000 UAH
500 BGN10606.30000 UAH
1000 BGN21212.60000 UAH
2000 BGN42425.20000 UAH
5000 BGN106063.00000 UAH
10000 BGN212126.00000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 불가리아 레프
1 UAH0.04714 BGN
5 UAH0.23571 BGN
10 UAH0.47142 BGN
20 UAH0.94283 BGN
50 UAH2.35709 BGN
100 UAH4.71417 BGN
250 UAH11.78543 BGN
500 UAH23.57085 BGN
1000 UAH47.14170 BGN
2000 UAH94.28340 BGN
5000 UAH235.70850 BGN
10000 UAH471.41700 BGN