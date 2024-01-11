이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 ILS → UAH 변환

1,000 ils
10,092.20 uah

1.00000 ILS = 10.09220 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8602651.0984591.16561.467471.634960.93310518.6325
1 GBP1.1624311.27685105.9721.705811.90051.0846721.6586
1 USD0.910350.783177182.99481.335951.488430.8494516.9625
1 INR0.0109690.009436460.01204910.01609680.0179340.0102350.20438

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UAH을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → UAH 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 ILS10.09220 UAH
5 ILS50.46100 UAH
10 ILS100.92200 UAH
20 ILS201.84400 UAH
50 ILS504.61000 UAH
100 ILS1009.22000 UAH
250 ILS2523.05000 UAH
500 ILS5046.10000 UAH
1000 ILS10092.20000 UAH
2000 ILS20184.40000 UAH
5000 ILS50461.00000 UAH
10000 ILS100922.00000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 UAH0.09909 ILS
5 UAH0.49543 ILS
10 UAH0.99086 ILS
20 UAH1.98173 ILS
50 UAH4.95432 ILS
100 UAH9.90865 ILS
250 UAH24.77163 ILS
500 UAH49.54325 ILS
1000 UAH99.08650 ILS
2000 UAH198.17300 ILS
5000 UAH495.43250 ILS
10000 UAH990.86500 ILS