루마니아 레우 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 RON → UAH 변환

1,000 ron
8,328.16 uah

1.00000 RON = 8.32816 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860191.09791.12271.470251.643080.93697518.5917
1 GBP1.1625311.2753105.9331.709221.910131.0892721.6135
1 USD0.91160.784129183.06541.340251.497790.8541516.9478
1 INR0.01097420.00943990.012038710.01613490.01803150.01028290.20403

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UAH을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → UAH 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 RON8.32816 UAH
5 RON41.64080 UAH
10 RON83.28160 UAH
20 RON166.56320 UAH
50 RON416.40800 UAH
100 RON832.81600 UAH
250 RON2082.04000 UAH
500 RON4164.08000 UAH
1000 RON8328.16000 UAH
2000 RON16656.32000 UAH
5000 RON41640.80000 UAH
10000 RON83281.60000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 루마니아 레우
1 UAH0.12007 RON
5 UAH0.60037 RON
10 UAH1.20074 RON
20 UAH2.40148 RON
50 UAH6.00370 RON
100 UAH12.00740 RON
250 UAH30.01850 RON
500 UAH60.03700 RON
1000 UAH120.07400 RON
2000 UAH240.14800 RON
5000 UAH600.37000 RON
10000 UAH1200.74000 RON