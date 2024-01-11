뉴질랜드 달러 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 NZD → UAH 변환

1,000 nzd
23,418.20 uah

1.00000 NZD = 23.41820 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:36
환율 추적
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861541.094590.92591.471061.645490.93679518.61
1 GBP1.1607111.27035105.5351.707411.909871.0873521.6
1 USD0.913650.787185183.07531.344051.503420.8559517.0032
1 INR0.0109980.009475560.012037310.01617870.01809710.01030330.204672

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UAH을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → UAH 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 NZD23.41820 UAH
5 NZD117.09100 UAH
10 NZD234.18200 UAH
20 NZD468.36400 UAH
50 NZD1170.91000 UAH
100 NZD2341.82000 UAH
250 NZD5854.55000 UAH
500 NZD11709.10000 UAH
1000 NZD23418.20000 UAH
2000 NZD46836.40000 UAH
5000 NZD117091.00000 UAH
10000 NZD234182.00000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 UAH0.04270 NZD
5 UAH0.21351 NZD
10 UAH0.42702 NZD
20 UAH0.85404 NZD
50 UAH2.13509 NZD
100 UAH4.27018 NZD
250 UAH10.67545 NZD
500 UAH21.35090 NZD
1000 UAH42.70180 NZD
2000 UAH85.40360 NZD
5000 UAH213.50900 NZD
10000 UAH427.01800 NZD