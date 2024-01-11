폴란드 즈워티 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 PLN → UAH 변환

1,000 pln
9,496.62 uah

1.00000 PLN = 9.49662 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8604851.0958591.0531.469921.643820.9371818.5947
1 GBP1.1621411.27355105.8181.708281.910371.0891321.61
1 USD0.91250.785207183.08891.341351.500040.855216.9683
1 INR0.01098260.00945020.012035310.01614360.01805340.01029260.204219

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UAH을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → UAH 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 PLN9.49662 UAH
5 PLN47.48310 UAH
10 PLN94.96620 UAH
20 PLN189.93240 UAH
50 PLN474.83100 UAH
100 PLN949.66200 UAH
250 PLN2374.15500 UAH
500 PLN4748.31000 UAH
1000 PLN9496.62000 UAH
2000 PLN18993.24000 UAH
5000 PLN47483.10000 UAH
10000 PLN94966.20000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 UAH0.10530 PLN
5 UAH0.52651 PLN
10 UAH1.05301 PLN
20 UAH2.10602 PLN
50 UAH5.26505 PLN
100 UAH10.53010 PLN
250 UAH26.32525 PLN
500 UAH52.65050 PLN
1000 UAH105.30100 PLN
2000 UAH210.60200 PLN
5000 UAH526.50500 PLN
10000 UAH1053.01000 PLN