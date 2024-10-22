Polish zloty to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert PLN to UAH at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₴10.19 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
PLN to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 PLN to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.823510.8235
Low10.190510.1905
Average10.472710.5155
Change-5.85%-1.90%
1 PLN to UAH stats

The performance of PLN to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8235 and a 30 day low of 10.1905. This means the 30 day average was 10.4727. The change for PLN to UAH was -5.85.

The performance of PLN to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.8235 and a 90 day low of 10.1905. This means the 90 day average was 10.5155. The change for PLN to UAH was -1.90.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0750.8661,380.0510.94223.353
1 EUR1.07910.83290.7550.9351,489.6911.81225.209
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1091.1241,790.9614.20130.307
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4150.130.278

How to convert Polish zloty to Ukrainian hryvnias

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PLN10.18620 UAH
5 PLN50.93100 UAH
10 PLN101.86200 UAH
20 PLN203.72400 UAH
50 PLN509.31000 UAH
100 PLN1,018.62000 UAH
250 PLN2,546.55000 UAH
500 PLN5,093.10000 UAH
1000 PLN10,186.20000 UAH
2000 PLN20,372.40000 UAH
5000 PLN50,931.00000 UAH
10000 PLN101,862.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Polish Zloty
1 UAH0.09817 PLN
5 UAH0.49086 PLN
10 UAH0.98172 PLN
20 UAH1.96344 PLN
50 UAH4.90860 PLN
100 UAH9.81720 PLN
250 UAH24.54300 PLN
500 UAH49.08600 PLN
1000 UAH98.17200 PLN
2000 UAH196.34400 PLN
5000 UAH490.86000 PLN
10000 UAH981.72000 PLN