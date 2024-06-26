Convert RON to UAH at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 ron
8,677 uah

L1.000 RON = ₴8.677 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9361.3671.4980.7891.3560.89683.599
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8431.450.95889.355
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5770.9920.65661.173
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91210.5270.9060.59855.815

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RON8.67700 UAH
5 RON43.38500 UAH
10 RON86.77000 UAH
20 RON173.54000 UAH
50 RON433.85000 UAH
100 RON867.70000 UAH
250 RON2,169.25000 UAH
500 RON4,338.50000 UAH
1000 RON8,677.00000 UAH
2000 RON17,354.00000 UAH
5000 RON43,385.00000 UAH
10000 RON86,770.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Romanian Leu
1 UAH0.11525 RON
5 UAH0.57624 RON
10 UAH1.15247 RON
20 UAH2.30494 RON
50 UAH5.76235 RON
100 UAH11.52470 RON
250 UAH28.81175 RON
500 UAH57.62350 RON
1000 UAH115.24700 RON
2000 UAH230.49400 RON
5000 UAH576.23500 RON
10000 UAH1,152.47000 RON