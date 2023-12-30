5 Romanian leus to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert RON to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 ron
41.61 uah

1.00000 RON = 8.32237 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RON8.32237 UAH
5 RON41.61185 UAH
10 RON83.22370 UAH
20 RON166.44740 UAH
50 RON416.11850 UAH
100 RON832.23700 UAH
250 RON2080.59250 UAH
500 RON4161.18500 UAH
1000 RON8322.37000 UAH
2000 RON16644.74000 UAH
5000 RON41611.85000 UAH
10000 RON83223.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Romanian Leu
1 UAH0.12016 RON
5 UAH0.60079 RON
10 UAH1.20158 RON
20 UAH2.40316 RON
50 UAH6.00790 RON
100 UAH12.01580 RON
250 UAH30.03950 RON
500 UAH60.07900 RON
1000 UAH120.15800 RON
2000 UAH240.31600 RON
5000 UAH600.79000 RON
10000 UAH1201.58000 RON