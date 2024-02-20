5 Romanian leus to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert RON to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 ron
41.18 uah

1.00000 RON = 8.23665 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8557251.0771589.3711.454641.648780.9508118.369
1 GBP1.168611.25875104.4381.699881.926761.1111221.4658
1 USD0.928350.794439182.96991.350451.530690.8826517.0533
1 INR0.01118930.009575030.012052610.01627640.01844870.01063820.205536

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RON8.23665 UAH
5 RON41.18325 UAH
10 RON82.36650 UAH
20 RON164.73300 UAH
50 RON411.83250 UAH
100 RON823.66500 UAH
250 RON2059.16250 UAH
500 RON4118.32500 UAH
1000 RON8236.65000 UAH
2000 RON16473.30000 UAH
5000 RON41183.25000 UAH
10000 RON82366.50000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Romanian Leu
1 UAH0.12141 RON
5 UAH0.60705 RON
10 UAH1.21409 RON
20 UAH2.42818 RON
50 UAH6.07045 RON
100 UAH12.14090 RON
250 UAH30.35225 RON
500 UAH60.70450 RON
1000 UAH121.40900 RON
2000 UAH242.81800 RON
5000 UAH607.04500 RON
10000 UAH1214.09000 RON