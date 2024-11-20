Hong Kong dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert HKD to UAH at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₴5.275 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
HKD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 HKD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.29545.2954
Low5.27195.2338
Average5.28175.2715
Change0.02%0.32%
1 HKD to UAH stats

The performance of HKD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.2954 and a 30 day low of 5.2719. This means the 30 day average was 5.2817. The change for HKD to UAH was 0.02.

The performance of HKD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2954 and a 90 day low of 5.2338. This means the 90 day average was 5.2715. The change for HKD to UAH was 0.32.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
100 HKD527.52300 UAH
200 HKD1,055.04600 UAH
300 HKD1,582.56900 UAH
500 HKD2,637.61500 UAH
1000 HKD5,275.23000 UAH
2000 HKD10,550.46000 UAH
2500 HKD13,188.07500 UAH
3000 HKD15,825.69000 UAH
4000 HKD21,100.92000 UAH
5000 HKD26,376.15000 UAH
10000 HKD52,752.30000 UAH
20000 HKD105,504.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UAH0.18957 HKD
5 UAH0.94783 HKD
10 UAH1.89565 HKD
20 UAH3.79130 HKD
50 UAH9.47825 HKD
100 UAH18.95650 HKD
250 UAH47.39125 HKD
500 UAH94.78250 HKD
1000 UAH189.56500 HKD
2000 UAH379.13000 HKD
5000 UAH947.82500 HKD
10000 UAH1,895.65000 HKD