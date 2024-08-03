Chinese yuan rmb to Ukrainian hryvnias today
Convert CNY to UAH at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|5.7048
|5.7048
|Low
|5.5446
|5.4136
|Average
|5.6203
|5.5507
|Change
|2.89%
|5.38%
|View full history
1 CNY to UAH stats
The performance of CNY to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7048 and a 30 day low of 5.5446. This means the 30 day average was 5.6203. The change for CNY to UAH was 2.89.
The performance of CNY to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7048 and a 90 day low of 5.4136. This means the 90 day average was 5.5507. The change for CNY to UAH was 5.38.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 CNY
|5.70476 UAH
|5 CNY
|28.52380 UAH
|10 CNY
|57.04760 UAH
|20 CNY
|114.09520 UAH
|50 CNY
|285.23800 UAH
|100 CNY
|570.47600 UAH
|250 CNY
|1,426.19000 UAH
|500 CNY
|2,852.38000 UAH
|1000 CNY
|5,704.76000 UAH
|2000 CNY
|11,409.52000 UAH
|5000 CNY
|28,523.80000 UAH
|10000 CNY
|57,047.60000 UAH