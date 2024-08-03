Chinese yuan rmb to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert CNY to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,704.76 uah

¥1.000 CNY = ₴5.705 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.70485.7048
Low5.54465.4136
Average5.62035.5507
Change2.89%5.38%
View full history

1 CNY to UAH stats

The performance of CNY to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7048 and a 30 day low of 5.5446. This means the 30 day average was 5.6203. The change for CNY to UAH was 2.89.

The performance of CNY to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7048 and a 90 day low of 5.4136. This means the 90 day average was 5.5507. The change for CNY to UAH was 5.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CNY5.70476 UAH
5 CNY28.52380 UAH
10 CNY57.04760 UAH
20 CNY114.09520 UAH
50 CNY285.23800 UAH
100 CNY570.47600 UAH
250 CNY1,426.19000 UAH
500 CNY2,852.38000 UAH
1000 CNY5,704.76000 UAH
2000 CNY11,409.52000 UAH
5000 CNY28,523.80000 UAH
10000 CNY57,047.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UAH0.17529 CNY
5 UAH0.87646 CNY
10 UAH1.75292 CNY
20 UAH3.50584 CNY
50 UAH8.76460 CNY
100 UAH17.52920 CNY
250 UAH43.82300 CNY
500 UAH87.64600 CNY
1000 UAH175.29200 CNY
2000 UAH350.58400 CNY
5000 UAH876.46000 CNY
10000 UAH1,752.92000 CNY