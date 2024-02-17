10 Chinese yuan rmb to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert CNY to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 cny
52.63 uah

1.00000 CNY = 5.26301 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CNY5.26301 UAH
5 CNY26.31505 UAH
10 CNY52.63010 UAH
20 CNY105.26020 UAH
50 CNY263.15050 UAH
100 CNY526.30100 UAH
250 CNY1315.75250 UAH
500 CNY2631.50500 UAH
1000 CNY5263.01000 UAH
2000 CNY10526.02000 UAH
5000 CNY26315.05000 UAH
10000 CNY52630.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UAH0.19001 CNY
5 UAH0.95003 CNY
10 UAH1.90005 CNY
20 UAH3.80010 CNY
50 UAH9.50025 CNY
100 UAH19.00050 CNY
250 UAH47.50125 CNY
500 UAH95.00250 CNY
1000 UAH190.00500 CNY
2000 UAH380.01000 CNY
5000 UAH950.02500 CNY
10000 UAH1900.05000 CNY