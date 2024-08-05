Turkish liras to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert TRY to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,231.24 uah

TL1.000 TRY = ₴1.231 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
TRY to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.24971.2520
Low1.22901.2127
Average1.23701.2340
Change-0.29%1.47%
1 TRY to UAH stats

The performance of TRY to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2497 and a 30 day low of 1.2290. This means the 30 day average was 1.2370. The change for TRY to UAH was -0.29.

The performance of TRY to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2520 and a 90 day low of 1.2127. This means the 90 day average was 1.2340. The change for TRY to UAH was 1.47.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TRY1.23124 UAH
5 TRY6.15620 UAH
10 TRY12.31240 UAH
20 TRY24.62480 UAH
50 TRY61.56200 UAH
100 TRY123.12400 UAH
250 TRY307.81000 UAH
500 TRY615.62000 UAH
1000 TRY1,231.24000 UAH
2000 TRY2,462.48000 UAH
5000 TRY6,156.20000 UAH
10000 TRY12,312.40000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Turkish Lira
1 UAH0.81219 TRY
5 UAH4.06094 TRY
10 UAH8.12188 TRY
20 UAH16.24376 TRY
50 UAH40.60940 TRY
100 UAH81.21880 TRY
250 UAH203.04700 TRY
500 UAH406.09400 TRY
1000 UAH812.18800 TRY
2000 UAH1,624.37600 TRY
5000 UAH4,060.94000 TRY
10000 UAH8,121.88000 TRY