Malaysian ringgits to Ukrainian hryvnias today
Convert MYR to UAH at the real exchange rate
|1 MYR to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.1051
|9.1051
|Low
|8.5581
|8.2547
|Average
|8.7627
|8.5802
|Change
|6.39%
|10.28%
1 MYR to UAH stats
The performance of MYR to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1051 and a 30 day low of 8.5581. This means the 30 day average was 8.7627. The change for MYR to UAH was 6.39.
The performance of MYR to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1051 and a 90 day low of 8.2547. This means the 90 day average was 8.5802. The change for MYR to UAH was 10.28.
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 MYR
|9.10508 UAH
|5 MYR
|45.52540 UAH
|10 MYR
|91.05080 UAH
|20 MYR
|182.10160 UAH
|50 MYR
|455.25400 UAH
|100 MYR
|910.50800 UAH
|250 MYR
|2,276.27000 UAH
|500 MYR
|4,552.54000 UAH
|1000 MYR
|9,105.08000 UAH
|2000 MYR
|18,210.16000 UAH
|5000 MYR
|45,525.40000 UAH
|10000 MYR
|91,050.80000 UAH