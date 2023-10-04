5 Turkish liras to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert TRY to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 try
6.63 uah

1.00000 TRY = 1.32642 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42 UTC
TRY to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TRY1.32642 UAH
5 TRY6.63210 UAH
10 TRY13.26420 UAH
20 TRY26.52840 UAH
50 TRY66.32100 UAH
100 TRY132.64200 UAH
250 TRY331.60500 UAH
500 TRY663.21000 UAH
1000 TRY1326.42000 UAH
2000 TRY2652.84000 UAH
5000 TRY6632.10000 UAH
10000 TRY13264.20000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Turkish Lira
1 UAH0.75391 TRY
5 UAH3.76956 TRY
10 UAH7.53912 TRY
20 UAH15.07824 TRY
50 UAH37.69560 TRY
100 UAH75.39120 TRY
250 UAH188.47800 TRY
500 UAH376.95600 TRY
1000 UAH753.91200 TRY
2000 UAH1507.82400 TRY
5000 UAH3769.56000 TRY
10000 UAH7539.12000 TRY