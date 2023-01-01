100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert UAH to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 uah
19.97 cny

1.00000 UAH = 0.19967 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37 UTC
UAH to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UAH0.19967 CNY
5 UAH0.99833 CNY
10 UAH1.99666 CNY
20 UAH3.99332 CNY
50 UAH9.98330 CNY
100 UAH19.96660 CNY
250 UAH49.91650 CNY
500 UAH99.83300 CNY
1000 UAH199.66600 CNY
2000 UAH399.33200 CNY
5000 UAH998.33000 CNY
10000 UAH1996.66000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CNY5.00837 UAH
5 CNY25.04185 UAH
10 CNY50.08370 UAH
20 CNY100.16740 UAH
50 CNY250.41850 UAH
100 CNY500.83700 UAH
250 CNY1252.09250 UAH
500 CNY2504.18500 UAH
1000 CNY5008.37000 UAH
2000 CNY10016.74000 UAH
5000 CNY25041.85000 UAH
10000 CNY50083.70000 UAH