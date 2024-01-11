중국 위안화 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 CNY → UAH 변환

1,000 cny
5,272.77 uah

1.00000 CNY = 5.27277 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 CNY5.27277 UAH
5 CNY26.36385 UAH
10 CNY52.72770 UAH
20 CNY105.45540 UAH
50 CNY263.63850 UAH
100 CNY527.27700 UAH
250 CNY1318.19250 UAH
500 CNY2636.38500 UAH
1000 CNY5272.77000 UAH
2000 CNY10545.54000 UAH
5000 CNY26363.85000 UAH
10000 CNY52727.70000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UAH0.18965 CNY
5 UAH0.94827 CNY
10 UAH1.89654 CNY
20 UAH3.79308 CNY
50 UAH9.48270 CNY
100 UAH18.96540 CNY
250 UAH47.41350 CNY
500 UAH94.82700 CNY
1000 UAH189.65400 CNY
2000 UAH379.30800 CNY
5000 UAH948.27000 CNY
10000 UAH1896.54000 CNY