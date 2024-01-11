체코 코루나 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 CZK → UAH 변환

10,000 czk
16,891.70 uah

1.00000 CZK = 1.68917 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
1 EUR10.8605551.0976591.11751.467451.634620.93316518.6264
1 GBP1.1620411.27555105.8851.705281.899551.0843821.6452
1 USD0.9110.783976183.01141.33691.48920.8501516.9693
1 INR0.01097480.009444190.012046510.0161050.01793970.01024140.204421

체코 코루나 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UAH을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CZK → UAH 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 체코 코루나 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 CZK1.68917 UAH
5 CZK8.44585 UAH
10 CZK16.89170 UAH
20 CZK33.78340 UAH
50 CZK84.45850 UAH
100 CZK168.91700 UAH
250 CZK422.29250 UAH
500 CZK844.58500 UAH
1000 CZK1689.17000 UAH
2000 CZK3378.34000 UAH
5000 CZK8445.85000 UAH
10000 CZK16891.70000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 체코 코루나
1 UAH0.59201 CZK
5 UAH2.96003 CZK
10 UAH5.92006 CZK
20 UAH11.84012 CZK
50 UAH29.60030 CZK
100 UAH59.20060 CZK
250 UAH148.00150 CZK
500 UAH296.00300 CZK
1000 UAH592.00600 CZK
2000 UAH1184.01200 CZK
5000 UAH2960.03000 CZK
10000 UAH5920.06000 CZK