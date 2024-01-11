노르웨이 크로네 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 NOK → UAH 변환

1,000 nok
3,649.90 uah

1.00000 NOK = 3.64990 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 NOK3.64990 UAH
5 NOK18.24950 UAH
10 NOK36.49900 UAH
20 NOK72.99800 UAH
50 NOK182.49500 UAH
100 NOK364.99000 UAH
250 NOK912.47500 UAH
500 NOK1824.95000 UAH
1000 NOK3649.90000 UAH
2000 NOK7299.80000 UAH
5000 NOK18249.50000 UAH
10000 NOK36499.00000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 UAH0.27398 NOK
5 UAH1.36990 NOK
10 UAH2.73980 NOK
20 UAH5.47960 NOK
50 UAH13.69900 NOK
100 UAH27.39800 NOK
250 UAH68.49500 NOK
500 UAH136.99000 NOK
1000 UAH273.98000 NOK
2000 UAH547.96000 NOK
5000 UAH1369.90000 NOK
10000 UAH2739.80000 NOK