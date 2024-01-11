일본 엔 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 JPY → UAH 변환

10000 jpy
2597.09 uah

1.00000 JPY = 0.25971 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601251.0980591.17131.467491.6340.93385518.6261
1 GBP1.1626211.27655105.9921.706051.899631.0857221.654
1 USD0.910750.783361183.03021.336451.48810.8504516.9629
1 INR0.01096840.009434660.012043810.0160960.01792230.01024270.204298

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

일본 엔 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UAH을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → UAH 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 일본 엔

JPY → USD

JPY → GBP

JPY → EUR

JPY → AUD

JPY → CAD

JPY → CHF

JPY → CNY

JPY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 일본 엔 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
100 JPY25.97090 UAH
1000 JPY259.70900 UAH
1500 JPY389.56350 UAH
2000 JPY519.41800 UAH
3000 JPY779.12700 UAH
5000 JPY1298.54500 UAH
5400 JPY1402.42860 UAH
10000 JPY2597.09000 UAH
15000 JPY3895.63500 UAH
20000 JPY5194.18000 UAH
25000 JPY6492.72500 UAH
30000 JPY7791.27000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 일본 엔
1 UAH3.85046 JPY
5 UAH19.25230 JPY
10 UAH38.50460 JPY
20 UAH77.00920 JPY
50 UAH192.52300 JPY
100 UAH385.04600 JPY
250 UAH962.61500 JPY
500 UAH1925.23000 JPY
1000 UAH3850.46000 JPY
2000 UAH7700.92000 JPY
5000 UAH19252.30000 JPY
10000 UAH38504.60000 JPY