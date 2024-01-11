노르웨이 크로네 → 스웨덴 크로나

실제 환율로 NOK → SEK 변환

1,000 nok
995.14 sek

1.00000 NOK = 0.99514 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 NOK0.99514 SEK
5 NOK4.97572 SEK
10 NOK9.95144 SEK
20 NOK19.90288 SEK
50 NOK49.75720 SEK
100 NOK99.51440 SEK
250 NOK248.78600 SEK
500 NOK497.57200 SEK
1000 NOK995.14400 SEK
2000 NOK1990.28800 SEK
5000 NOK4975.72000 SEK
10000 NOK9951.44000 SEK
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 SEK1.00488 NOK
5 SEK5.02440 NOK
10 SEK10.04880 NOK
20 SEK20.09760 NOK
50 SEK50.24400 NOK
100 SEK100.48800 NOK
250 SEK251.22000 NOK
500 SEK502.44000 NOK
1000 SEK1004.88000 NOK
2000 SEK2009.76000 NOK
5000 SEK5024.40000 NOK
10000 SEK10048.80000 NOK