브라질 헤알 → 스웨덴 크로나

실제 환율로 BRL → SEK 변환

1000 brl
2089.84 sek

1.00000 BRL = 2.08984 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861271.097191.06171.468081.637830.93365518.6288
1 GBP1.1610811.2738105.7281.704541.901621.0840421.6291
1 USD0.91150.785053183.00221.338151.492870.85116.98
1 INR0.01098160.009458210.012047910.01612190.01798590.01025270.204573

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 스웨덴 크로나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SEK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → SEK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 브라질 헤알

BRL → USD

BRL → EUR

BRL → GBP

BRL → INR

BRL → JPY

BRL → RUB

BRL → AUD

BRL → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 브라질 헤알 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 BRL2.08984 SEK
5 BRL10.44920 SEK
10 BRL20.89840 SEK
20 BRL41.79680 SEK
50 BRL104.49200 SEK
100 BRL208.98400 SEK
250 BRL522.46000 SEK
500 BRL1044.92000 SEK
1000 BRL2089.84000 SEK
2000 BRL4179.68000 SEK
5000 BRL10449.20000 SEK
10000 BRL20898.40000 SEK
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 브라질 헤알
1 SEK0.47851 BRL
5 SEK2.39253 BRL
10 SEK4.78505 BRL
20 SEK9.57010 BRL
50 SEK23.92525 BRL
100 SEK47.85050 BRL
250 SEK119.62625 BRL
500 SEK239.25250 BRL
1000 SEK478.50500 BRL
2000 SEK957.01000 BRL
5000 SEK2392.52500 BRL
10000 SEK4785.05000 BRL