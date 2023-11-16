Brazilian reais to Swedish kronor today

Convert BRL to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
2,173.91 sek

1.00000 BRL = 2.17391 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.0877590.5311.493481.674360.965118.7828
1 GBP1.142611.2428103.4361.706361.913031.1027221.4602
1 USD0.919350.804635183.22781.3731.539290.8871517.2676
1 INR0.01104590.009667860.012015210.01649690.01849490.01065930.207474

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swedish Krona
1 BRL2.17391 SEK
5 BRL10.86955 SEK
10 BRL21.73910 SEK
20 BRL43.47820 SEK
50 BRL108.69550 SEK
100 BRL217.39100 SEK
250 BRL543.47750 SEK
500 BRL1086.95500 SEK
1000 BRL2173.91000 SEK
2000 BRL4347.82000 SEK
5000 BRL10869.55000 SEK
10000 BRL21739.10000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brazilian Real
1 SEK0.46000 BRL
5 SEK2.30001 BRL
10 SEK4.60001 BRL
20 SEK9.20002 BRL
50 SEK23.00005 BRL
100 SEK46.00010 BRL
250 SEK115.00025 BRL
500 SEK230.00050 BRL
1000 SEK460.00100 BRL
2000 SEK920.00200 BRL
5000 SEK2300.00500 BRL
10000 SEK4600.01000 BRL