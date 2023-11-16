Swiss francs to Swedish kronor today

Convert CHF to SEK at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
11899.20 sek

1.00000 CHF = 11.89920 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
How to convert Swiss francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF11.89920 SEK
5 CHF59.49600 SEK
10 CHF118.99200 SEK
20 CHF237.98400 SEK
50 CHF594.96000 SEK
100 CHF1189.92000 SEK
250 CHF2974.80000 SEK
500 CHF5949.60000 SEK
1000 CHF11899.20000 SEK
2000 CHF23798.40000 SEK
5000 CHF59496.00000 SEK
10000 CHF118992.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08404 CHF
5 SEK0.42020 CHF
10 SEK0.84039 CHF
20 SEK1.68078 CHF
50 SEK4.20195 CHF
100 SEK8.40391 CHF
250 SEK21.00978 CHF
500 SEK42.01955 CHF
1000 SEK84.03910 CHF
2000 SEK168.07820 CHF
5000 SEK420.19550 CHF
10000 SEK840.39100 CHF