Czech korunas to Swedish kronor today

Convert CZK to SEK at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
4,697.06 sek

1.00000 CZK = 0.46971 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.08550.87411402.64.374890.330531.11750.96455
1 USD0.9212510.8052181292.124.030283.215628.66650.88855
1 GBP1.144031.241911604.685.00492103.34535.60091.10348
1 KRW0.0007129640.0007739250.00062317610.003119060.06440240.02218560.000687668

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Swedish Krona
1 CZK0.46971 SEK
5 CZK2.34853 SEK
10 CZK4.69706 SEK
20 CZK9.39412 SEK
50 CZK23.48530 SEK
100 CZK46.97060 SEK
250 CZK117.42650 SEK
500 CZK234.85300 SEK
1000 CZK469.70600 SEK
2000 CZK939.41200 SEK
5000 CZK2348.53000 SEK
10000 CZK4697.06000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SEK2.12899 CZK
5 SEK10.64495 CZK
10 SEK21.28990 CZK
20 SEK42.57980 CZK
50 SEK106.44950 CZK
100 SEK212.89900 CZK
250 SEK532.24750 CZK
500 SEK1064.49500 CZK
1000 SEK2128.99000 CZK
2000 SEK4257.98000 CZK
5000 SEK10644.95000 CZK
10000 SEK21289.90000 CZK