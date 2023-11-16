Canadian dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert CAD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
7,663.68 sek

1.00000 CAD = 7.66368 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:03
How to convert Canadian dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 CAD7.66368 SEK
5 CAD38.31840 SEK
10 CAD76.63680 SEK
20 CAD153.27360 SEK
50 CAD383.18400 SEK
100 CAD766.36800 SEK
250 CAD1915.92000 SEK
500 CAD3831.84000 SEK
1000 CAD7663.68000 SEK
2000 CAD15327.36000 SEK
5000 CAD38318.40000 SEK
10000 CAD76636.80000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Canadian Dollar
1 SEK0.13049 CAD
5 SEK0.65243 CAD
10 SEK1.30486 CAD
20 SEK2.60972 CAD
50 SEK6.52430 CAD
100 SEK13.04860 CAD
250 SEK32.62150 CAD
500 SEK65.24300 CAD
1000 SEK130.48600 CAD
2000 SEK260.97200 CAD
5000 SEK652.43000 CAD
10000 SEK1304.86000 CAD