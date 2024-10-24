Polish zloty to Swedish kronor today

Convert PLN to SEK at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = kr2.629 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
PLN to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SEK
1 PLN to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.65712.7480
Low2.62852.6285
Average2.64332.6624
Change-0.89%-4.33%
1 PLN to SEK stats

The performance of PLN to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6571 and a 30 day low of 2.6285. This means the 30 day average was 2.6433. The change for PLN to SEK was -0.89.

The performance of PLN to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7480 and a 90 day low of 2.6285. This means the 90 day average was 2.6624. The change for PLN to SEK was -4.33.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0680.8661,379.5310.94123.346
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7680.9351,489.4811.81425.208
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.0821.1231,790.0114.19630.292
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.410.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swedish Krona
1 PLN2.62858 SEK
5 PLN13.14290 SEK
10 PLN26.28580 SEK
20 PLN52.57160 SEK
50 PLN131.42900 SEK
100 PLN262.85800 SEK
250 PLN657.14500 SEK
500 PLN1,314.29000 SEK
1000 PLN2,628.58000 SEK
2000 PLN5,257.16000 SEK
5000 PLN13,142.90000 SEK
10000 PLN26,285.80000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Polish Zloty
1 SEK0.38043 PLN
5 SEK1.90217 PLN
10 SEK3.80433 PLN
20 SEK7.60866 PLN
50 SEK19.02165 PLN
100 SEK38.04330 PLN
250 SEK95.10825 PLN
500 SEK190.21650 PLN
1000 SEK380.43300 PLN
2000 SEK760.86600 PLN
5000 SEK1,902.16500 PLN
10000 SEK3,804.33000 PLN