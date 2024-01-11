폴란드 즈워티 → 스웨덴 크로나

실제 환율로 PLN → SEK 변환

1,000 pln
2,587.97 sek

1.00000 PLN = 2.58797 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860531.0957591.04071.469891.643910.93722518.592
1 GBP1.1620711.27335105.7971.708141.910361.0891321.6054
1 USD0.91270.78533183.08531.341451.500260.8554516.9674
1 INR0.01098410.009452090.012035810.01614550.01805690.0102960.204217

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 스웨덴 크로나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SEK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → SEK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 PLN2.58797 SEK
5 PLN12.93985 SEK
10 PLN25.87970 SEK
20 PLN51.75940 SEK
50 PLN129.39850 SEK
100 PLN258.79700 SEK
250 PLN646.99250 SEK
500 PLN1293.98500 SEK
1000 PLN2587.97000 SEK
2000 PLN5175.94000 SEK
5000 PLN12939.85000 SEK
10000 PLN25879.70000 SEK
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 SEK0.38640 PLN
5 SEK1.93202 PLN
10 SEK3.86403 PLN
20 SEK7.72806 PLN
50 SEK19.32015 PLN
100 SEK38.64030 PLN
250 SEK96.60075 PLN
500 SEK193.20150 PLN
1000 SEK386.40300 PLN
2000 SEK772.80600 PLN
5000 SEK1932.01500 PLN
10000 SEK3864.03000 PLN