말레이시아 링깃 → 스웨덴 크로나

실제 환율로 MYR → SEK 변환

1,000 myr
2,210.66 sek

1.00000 MYR = 2.21066 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8605951.0951590.95071.466461.640430.93399518.5989
1 GBP1.1619911.27255105.6831.704011.906161.0852921.6117
1 USD0.91310.785824183.04861.339051.49790.8528516.983
1 INR0.0109950.009462220.012041110.01612370.01803650.01026930.204495

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

말레이시아 링깃 → 스웨덴 크로나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SEK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 MYR → SEK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 말레이시아 링깃

MYR → USD

MYR → SGD

MYR → AUD

MYR → INR

MYR → EUR

MYR → GBP

MYR → CAD

MYR → PHP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 MYR2.21066 SEK
5 MYR11.05330 SEK
10 MYR22.10660 SEK
20 MYR44.21320 SEK
50 MYR110.53300 SEK
100 MYR221.06600 SEK
250 MYR552.66500 SEK
500 MYR1105.33000 SEK
1000 MYR2210.66000 SEK
2000 MYR4421.32000 SEK
5000 MYR11053.30000 SEK
10000 MYR22106.60000 SEK
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 SEK0.45235 MYR
5 SEK2.26177 MYR
10 SEK4.52354 MYR
20 SEK9.04708 MYR
50 SEK22.61770 MYR
100 SEK45.23540 MYR
250 SEK113.08850 MYR
500 SEK226.17700 MYR
1000 SEK452.35400 MYR
2000 SEK904.70800 MYR
5000 SEK2261.77000 MYR
10000 SEK4523.54000 MYR