뉴질랜드 달러 → 스웨덴 크로나

실제 환율로 NZD → SEK 변환

1000 nzd
6390.64 sek

1.00000 NZD = 6.39064 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861521.0944590.92911.47111.645170.936618.6052
1 GBP1.1607411.27035105.5431.707541.909581.0871521.5954
1 USD0.91370.787185183.0821.344151.503190.8557516.9996
1 INR0.01099760.009474790.012036310.01617860.01809290.01030010.204612

뉴질랜드 달러 → 스웨덴 크로나 변환 방법

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 NZD6.39064 SEK
5 NZD31.95320 SEK
10 NZD63.90640 SEK
20 NZD127.81280 SEK
50 NZD319.53200 SEK
100 NZD639.06400 SEK
250 NZD1597.66000 SEK
500 NZD3195.32000 SEK
1000 NZD6390.64000 SEK
2000 NZD12781.28000 SEK
5000 NZD31953.20000 SEK
10000 NZD63906.40000 SEK
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 SEK0.15648 NZD
5 SEK0.78240 NZD
10 SEK1.56479 NZD
20 SEK3.12958 NZD
50 SEK7.82395 NZD
100 SEK15.64790 NZD
250 SEK39.11975 NZD
500 SEK78.23950 NZD
1000 SEK156.47900 NZD
2000 SEK312.95800 NZD
5000 SEK782.39500 NZD
10000 SEK1564.79000 NZD