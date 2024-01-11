이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 스웨덴 크로나

실제 환율로 ILS → SEK 변환

1,000 ils
2,722.55 sek

1.00000 ILS = 2.72255 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 ILS2.72255 SEK
5 ILS13.61275 SEK
10 ILS27.22550 SEK
20 ILS54.45100 SEK
50 ILS136.12750 SEK
100 ILS272.25500 SEK
250 ILS680.63750 SEK
500 ILS1361.27500 SEK
1000 ILS2722.55000 SEK
2000 ILS5445.10000 SEK
5000 ILS13612.75000 SEK
10000 ILS27225.50000 SEK
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 SEK0.36730 ILS
5 SEK1.83651 ILS
10 SEK3.67303 ILS
20 SEK7.34606 ILS
50 SEK18.36515 ILS
100 SEK36.73030 ILS
250 SEK91.82575 ILS
500 SEK183.65150 ILS
1000 SEK367.30300 ILS
2000 SEK734.60600 ILS
5000 SEK1836.51500 ILS
10000 SEK3673.03000 ILS