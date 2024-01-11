중국 위안화 → 스웨덴 크로나

실제 환율로 CNY → SEK 변환

1,000 cny
1,424.51 sek

1.00000 CNY = 1.42451 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
중국 위안화 → 스웨덴 크로나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SEK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → SEK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 스웨덴 크로나
1 CNY1.42451 SEK
5 CNY7.12255 SEK
10 CNY14.24510 SEK
20 CNY28.49020 SEK
50 CNY71.22550 SEK
100 CNY142.45100 SEK
250 CNY356.12750 SEK
500 CNY712.25500 SEK
1000 CNY1424.51000 SEK
2000 CNY2849.02000 SEK
5000 CNY7122.55000 SEK
10000 CNY14245.10000 SEK
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SEK0.70200 CNY
5 SEK3.50998 CNY
10 SEK7.01995 CNY
20 SEK14.03990 CNY
50 SEK35.09975 CNY
100 SEK70.19950 CNY
250 SEK175.49875 CNY
500 SEK350.99750 CNY
1000 SEK701.99500 CNY
2000 SEK1403.99000 CNY
5000 SEK3509.97500 CNY
10000 SEK7019.95000 CNY