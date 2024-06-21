10 스웨덴 크로나 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 SEK → CNY 변환

10 sek
6.91 cny

kr1.000 SEK = ¥0.6906 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

스웨덴 크로나 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 SEK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 SEK → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 스웨덴 크로나 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SEK0.69064 CNY
5 SEK3.45322 CNY
10 SEK6.90644 CNY
20 SEK13.81288 CNY
50 SEK34.53220 CNY
100 SEK69.06440 CNY
250 SEK172.66100 CNY
500 SEK345.32200 CNY
1000 SEK690.64400 CNY
2000 SEK1,381.28800 CNY
5000 SEK3,453.22000 CNY
10000 SEK6,906.44000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 스웨덴 크로나
1 CNY1.44792 SEK
5 CNY7.23960 SEK
10 CNY14.47920 SEK
20 CNY28.95840 SEK
50 CNY72.39600 SEK
100 CNY144.79200 SEK
250 CNY361.98000 SEK
500 CNY723.96000 SEK
1000 CNY1,447.92000 SEK
2000 CNY2,895.84000 SEK
5000 CNY7,239.60000 SEK
10000 CNY14,479.20000 SEK