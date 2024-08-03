Chinese yuan rmb to Swedish kronor today

Convert CNY to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,475.96 sek

¥1.000 CNY = kr1.476 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.49421.5104
Low1.44131.4337
Average1.46661.4650
Change2.12%-1.27%
1 CNY to SEK stats

The performance of CNY to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4942 and a 30 day low of 1.4413. This means the 30 day average was 1.4666. The change for CNY to SEK was 2.12.

The performance of CNY to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5104 and a 90 day low of 1.4337. This means the 90 day average was 1.4650. The change for CNY to SEK was -1.27.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swedish Krona
1 CNY1.47596 SEK
5 CNY7.37980 SEK
10 CNY14.75960 SEK
20 CNY29.51920 SEK
50 CNY73.79800 SEK
100 CNY147.59600 SEK
250 CNY368.99000 SEK
500 CNY737.98000 SEK
1000 CNY1,475.96000 SEK
2000 CNY2,951.92000 SEK
5000 CNY7,379.80000 SEK
10000 CNY14,759.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SEK0.67753 CNY
5 SEK3.38764 CNY
10 SEK6.77527 CNY
20 SEK13.55054 CNY
50 SEK33.87635 CNY
100 SEK67.75270 CNY
250 SEK169.38175 CNY
500 SEK338.76350 CNY
1000 SEK677.52700 CNY
2000 SEK1,355.05400 CNY
5000 SEK3,387.63500 CNY
10000 SEK6,775.27000 CNY